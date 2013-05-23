Nagpur, May 23 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in gram on NCDEX, high moisture content arrival good supply from producing regions also pushed down prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli moved down in open market here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. TUAR * Tuar black reported weak in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Batri dal reported down in open market on lack of buying support from local traders amid poor quality arrival. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,500, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,900, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,300-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,500-4,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,910-3,120 2,930-3,160 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,100-4,550 4,125-4,550 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,600-9,500 6,800-9,700 Gram Pink 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,500-7,600 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Masoor dal medium 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong dal super best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,100 6,200-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,100 5,200-6,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,200-3,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,5050 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,850-2,100 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,900 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,250 2,600-3,250 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,250 2,700-3,250 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,500 1,900-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Rice Swarna new 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 47.9 degree Celsius (118.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)