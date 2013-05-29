Nagpur, May 29 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Easy condition in gram on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli and gram pink reported strong in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders. Reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,900, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,400-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,500-4,700 for 100 kg. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,140 3,000-3,190 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,310 3,930-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,050 3,900-4,050 Deshi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,800 6,600-9,500 Gram Pink 7,300-7,600 7,100-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,650 4,450-4,650 Tuar Black 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Masoor dal medium 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong dal super best 6,800-7,400 6,800-7,400 Moong dal Chilka 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,100 6,200-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,100 5,200-6,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,950-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-2,000 1,650-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.7 degree Celsius (112.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius (90.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)