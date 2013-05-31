Nagpur, May 31 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur
Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued to move down on lack of demand from
local millers amid good supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram super best bold and medium best reported strong in open market on good marriage
season demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Batri dal declined in open market in absence of millers amid profit-taking selling
by stockists at higher level.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin
trading activity, according to sources.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,900, Udid at 5,200-5,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,400-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,500-4,700
for 100 kg.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,700-2,090 2,700-3,070
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,850-4,300 3,900-4,300
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,900 4,500-4,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,500 4,100-4,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,050 3,900-4,050
Deshi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,800 6,800-9,800
Gram Pink 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550
Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,650 4,450-4,650
Tuar Black 7,600-7,700 7,600-7,700
Masoor dal best 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Masoor dal medium 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Moong dal super best 6,800-7,400 6,800-7,400
Moong dal Chilka 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,100 6,200-7,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,100 5,200-6,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,600-3,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,950-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-2,000 1,650-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350
Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.0 degree Celsius (113.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 40 percent, lowest - 15 percent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or
night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 32 degree Celsius
respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)