June 1 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and fresh enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani firmed up in open market on renewed buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Jowar varieties declined in open market in absence of millers amid good supply from producing regions. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,900, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,400-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,500-4,700 for 100 kg. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,800-3,050 2,700-3,020 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,460 3,900-4,330 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,050 3,900-4,050 Deshi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,800 6,800-9,800 Gram Pink 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,600 4,350-4,550 Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,650 4,450-4,650 Tuar Black 7,600-7,700 7,600-7,700 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Masoor dal medium 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong dal super best 6,800-7,400 6,800-7,400 Moong dal Chilka 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,100 6,200-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,100 5,200-6,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,950-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-2,000 1,650-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.7 degree Celsius (110.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : .8 mm. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thundershowers toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)