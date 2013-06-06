Nagpur, June 6 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur
Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered further on good seasonal demand
from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram, upward
trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and weak overseas arrival also boosted prices, sources said
Thursday.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw showed firm tendency in open market on good buying support from local
traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Udid varieties, batri dal and lakhodi dal reported down in open market on poor
demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions.
* Watana (peas) varieties firmed up in open market on good marriage season demand from
local traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin
trading activity, according to sources.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,500-6,700, Udid at 5,000-5,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500
for 100 kg.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,800-3,260 2,800-3,150
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,050-4,400 3,900-4,300
Moong Auction 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,300-4,700 4,300-4,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900
Deshi gram Raw 3,250-3,750 3,200-3,700
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,800 6,800-9,800
Gram Pink 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,450 4,300-4,450
Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Masoor dal best 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,000-8,300 8,100-8,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,500-7,700 7,600-7,800
Moong dal super best 6,700-7,300 6,800-7,400
Moong dal Chilka 6,400-6,500 6,500-6,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,100 6,200-7,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 6,000-6,400
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 5,000-5,400
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,700-6,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 3,050-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,700-2,900
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,200-4,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,950-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-2,000 1,650-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350
Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thunder-showers toward evening or
night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 27 degree Celsius
respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)