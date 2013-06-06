Nagpur, June 6 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered further on good seasonal demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and weak overseas arrival also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw showed firm tendency in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Udid varieties, batri dal and lakhodi dal reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * Watana (peas) varieties firmed up in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,500-6,700, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500 for 100 kg. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,800-3,260 2,800-3,150 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,050-4,400 3,900-4,300 Moong Auction 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,300-4,700 4,300-4,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Deshi gram Raw 3,250-3,750 3,200-3,700 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,800 6,800-9,800 Gram Pink 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,450 4,300-4,450 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,000-8,300 8,100-8,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,500-7,700 7,600-7,800 Moong dal super best 6,700-7,300 6,800-7,400 Moong dal Chilka 6,400-6,500 6,500-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,100 6,200-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 6,000-6,400 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 5,000-5,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 3,050-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,700-2,900 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,200-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,950-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-2,000 1,650-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rains or thunder-showers toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)