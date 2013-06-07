Nagpur, June 7 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur
Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers
amid increased supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and release of stock
from stockists looking towards good monsoon expectation also pushed down prices, sources said
Friday.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on lack of demand from local traders.
TUAR
* Tuar Fataka best and medium varieties reported down in absence of buyers amid
healthy supply from producing regions.
* Rice HMT and rice Shriam reported down in open market on poor demand from local
traders amid increased supply from producing regions like in Chattisgarh and Madhya
Pradesh.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,500-6,700, Udid at 5,000-5,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500
for 100 kg.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,220
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,880-4,300 4,000-4,400
Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,300-4,700 4,300-4,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900
Deshi gram Raw 3,250-3,750 3,250-3,750
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,800 6,800-9,800
Gram Pink 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,800 6,600-6,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,300-6,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,450 4,300-4,450
Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Masoor dal best 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,000-8,300 8,100-8,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,500-7,700 7,600-7,800
Moong dal super best 6,700-7,300 6,800-7,400
Moong dal Chilka 6,400-6,500 6,500-6,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,100 6,200-7,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,950-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-2,000 1,650-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350
Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,700-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,400-4,700
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (108.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a.
Rainfall : 1.9 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)