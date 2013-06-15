Nagpur, June 15 Gram and Tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local millers amid poor
quality arrival. Downward trend on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas supply and easy condition
in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices also affected gram and tuar prices, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram pink reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid
tight supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Rice HMT Shriram reported higher in open market on increased demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing belts like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,500-6,700, Udid at 5,000-5,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 3,400-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,300-4,700
for 100 kg.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,750-2,935 2,780-3,000
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,900-4,320 3,940-4,360
Moong Auction 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950
Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,900 3,400-3,900
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,000-10,000 7,000-10,000
Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,500-7,800
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,500 6,200-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Tuar Karnataka 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550
Tuar Black 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600
Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Masoor dal medium 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Moong dal super best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,950-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-2,000 1,650-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350
Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,300-4,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a.
Rainfall : 51.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)