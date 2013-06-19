Nagpur, June 19 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend Madhya Pradesh gram prices and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar fataka best and medium varieties showed firm tendency on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Wheat varieties moved down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * Rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,500-6,700, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 3,400-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,300-4,700 for 100 kg. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,575-2,840 2,500-2,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,750 3,400-3,750 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,500-10,000 7,500-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,950 6,600-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,550 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450 Tuar Karnataka 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Tuar Black 7,600-7,700 7,600-7,700 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,600 6,000-6,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,800-2,000 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 2,000-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,950-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-2,000 1,650-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 2,600-3,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,750-1,850 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)