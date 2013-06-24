Nagpur, June 24 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment. TUAR * Tuar varieties showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers. Bumper crop reports because of good monsoon and increased overseas supply also pushed down prices. * Masoor varieties zoomed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions because of rains. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 3,000-3,200, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,725-2,950 2,690-2,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,420 3,900-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,500 4,400-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,900 3,900-4,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,700 3,700-3,800 Deshi gram Raw 3,300-3,600 3,400-3,750 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,500-10,000 7,500-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,800 6,600-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,300-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,800 5,800-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,400-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,300-4,500 Tuar Black 7,400-7,600 7,600-7,700 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,400 4,800-5,100 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,300-4,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,600 6,000-6,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-2,000 1,550-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 22.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)