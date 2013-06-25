Nagpur, June 25 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, release of stock from stockists and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar black reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Moong varieties showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 3,000-3,200, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,550-2,970 2,620-2,970 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,290 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Deshi gram Raw 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,500-10,000 7,500-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Tuar Black 7,500-7,700 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,300-7,500 7,500-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,000 7,100-7,300 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 6,000-6,200 6,100-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-2,000 1,550-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.9 degree Celsius (87.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 9.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)