Nagpur, June 28 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram super best bold and medium best firmed up in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Major rice varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts like Chhattisgar and Madhya Pradesh. * Wheat and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because of heavy rains, according to sources. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 3,000-3,200, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,450-2,810 2,600-2,810 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,550-4,100 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,200-4,600 4,100-4,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,900 3,600-3,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Deshi gram Raw 3,350-3,650 3,350-3,650 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,500-10,000 7,500-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Tuar Black 7,500-7,700 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,800-5,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,650-3,800 3,600-3,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,900-2,000 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,300-2,550 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,150 2,050-2,350 Rice Swarna new 2,000-2,300 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,700-4,150 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,500-4,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)