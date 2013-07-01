Nagpur, July 1 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram, restricted overseas supply and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Looking towards good monsoon in this season, stockists release stock, affecting prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Masoor varieties and Moong varieties zoomed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,800 -4,000 for 100 kg. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,580-2,850 2,510-2,810 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,580-4,140 3,550-4,110 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,400 4,100-4,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,700-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,500 3,600-3,650 Deshi gram Raw 3,150-3,450 3,350-3,550 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,500-10,000 7,500-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,150-4,250 4,150-4,250 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Tuar Black 7,500-7,700 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal best 5,500-5,800 5,100-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,900-5,200 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,400-7,600 7,300-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,900-7,100 6,800-7,000 Moong dal super best 6,500-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,300 6,000-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,800-5,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,850 3,700-3,850 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,900-2,000 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,600-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150 Rice Swarna new 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)