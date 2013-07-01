Nagpur, July 1 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram, restricted overseas supply and reported demand
from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market on subdued demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions. Looking towards good monsoon in
this season, stockists release stock, affecting prices.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Masoor varieties and Moong varieties zoomed up in open market on good seasonal
demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin
trading activity, according to sources.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 5,000-5,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,800 -4,000
for 100 kg.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,580-2,850 2,510-2,810
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,580-4,140 3,550-4,110
Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,400 4,100-4,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,700-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,500 3,600-3,650
Deshi gram Raw 3,150-3,450 3,350-3,550
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,500-10,000 7,500-10,000
Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Gavarani 4,150-4,250 4,150-4,250
Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Tuar Black 7,500-7,700 7,400-7,600
Masoor dal best 5,500-5,800 5,100-5,400
Masoor dal medium 4,900-5,200 4,600-4,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,400-7,600 7,300-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,900-7,100 6,800-7,000
Moong dal super best 6,500-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,300 6,000-6,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,800-5,300
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,850 3,700-3,850
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,900-2,000
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,600-3,100
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150
Rice Swarna new 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,000 9,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
