Nagpur, Sept 13 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renwed seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. High moisture content arrival also pushed down prices. TUAR * Tuar Fataka best and medium varieties reported higher in open market on good buying support from local traders amid shortage of stock in ready position. Reports about delay in overseas supply also pushed up prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,900-5,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 6,200-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,600, Gram - 2,850-3,050, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,050 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,550-3,100 2,400-3,100 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,325 3,800-4,270 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,700 3,750-3,800 Deshi gram Raw 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,400-6,550 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,150-6,250 6,150-6,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Tuar Black 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,575-1,625 1,575-1,625 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,500 2,900-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius (94.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)