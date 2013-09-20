Nagpur, Sept 20 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined on poor buying support from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw reported a marginal fall in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar black quoted weak in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good overseas supply. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,700-5,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,700, Moong - 5,900-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,200, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,500-2,900 2,520-2,940 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,290 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Deshi gram Raw 3,100-3,200 3,150-3,200 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Black 7,200-7,400 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal best 5,300-5,500 5,200-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,500-6,900 6,500-6,900 Moong dal super best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,800-6,000 4,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,630 1,600-1,630 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,500 2,900-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 21.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)