Nagpur, Oct 21 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, increased supply from producing regions and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties shot up in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak tight from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also helped to push up prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported strong in open market on renewed Diwali festival demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Damage of crop because of excess monsoon also boosted prices. * Lakhodi dal zoomed up in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid restricted supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 4,700-4,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,800, Moong - 6,000-6,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 3,100-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,840 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,850-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,800 4,300-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,950-4,300 3,850-4,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,000 3,750-3,850 Desi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,350-3,450 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,850 6,650-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,400-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,200 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,600-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,400 4,100-4,250 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,100-4,200 Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Moong dal super best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,5800 Moong dal Chilka 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,400-7,000 6,400-7,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,700-2,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,100 7,800-8,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius (90.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.3 degree Celsius (66.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)