Nagpur, Oct 22 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh hike on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid ample supply in ready position. TUAR * Tuar black showed firm tendency in open market on renewed demand from local for festival season demand amid tight supply from producing regions. * Moong varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid restricted supply from producing belts. * Wheat mill quality recovered in open market on good buying support from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 4,700-4,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,800, Moong - 6,000-6,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 3,100-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,400 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,500-2,920 2,500-2,810 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,850-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,950-4,300 3,950-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Desi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,850 6,700-6,850 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,400 4,250-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Black 7,100-7,200 7,000-7,100 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,800 7,400-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,100-7,300 7,000-7,200 Moong dal super best 6,600-6,900 6,500-6,5800 Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,400 6,000-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,200 6,400-7,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,100 7,900-8,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,550-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)