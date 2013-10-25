Nagpur, Oct 25 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market in absence of buyers matching the demand and supply position. * Moong Chamki reported strong in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 4,700-4,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,800, Moong - 6,000-6,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 3,100-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,510-3,050 2,540-3,120 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,850-4,150 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,950-4,300 3,950-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,950-4,050 3,950-4,050 Desi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,600-9,800 7,700-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,850 6,700-6,850 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,350 4,200-4,350 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Black 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,200 Moong dal super best 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,600-7,300 6,500-7,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,400 7,900-8,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,700-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.7 degree Celsius (72.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)