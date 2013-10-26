Nagpur, Oct 26 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on poor buying support from local millers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on poor demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered marginally in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 4,700-4,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,800, Moong - 6,000-6,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 3,100-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,880 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,900-4,100 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,950-4,300 3,950-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,950-4,050 3,950-4,050 Desi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,600-9,800 7,600-9,800 Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,850 6,700-6,850 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,400 4,200-4,350 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Black 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,200 Moong dal super best 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,600-7,300 6,600-7,300 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,400 7,900-8,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,700-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (81.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)