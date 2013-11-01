Nagpur, Nov 1 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on good Diwali festival demand from local millers amid thin arrival from producing regions. Notable hike on NCDEX in gram, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and weak overseas supply also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. * Rice HMT Shriram showed upward trend in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,450, Tuar dal - 6,500-6,700, Udid at 4,800-5,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 6,200-6,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,400-7,600, Gram - 3,300-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because of Diwali holidays from tomorrow, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,520-3,060 2,470-3,020 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,160-4,440 4,100-4,370 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,450 4,100-4,450 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,950-4,100 3,950-4,100 Desi gram Raw 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,600-9,800 7,600-9,800 Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Gavarani 4,550-4,700 4,500-4,650 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar Black 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200 Masoor dal best 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Masoor dal medium 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,100 7,800-8,100 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Moong dal super best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,700-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,500-4,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.6 degree Celsius (61.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) DIWALI HOLIDAYS : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed between November 2 and November 5 on the occasion of Diwali celebrations.