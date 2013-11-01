Nagpur, Nov 1 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) firmed up on good Diwali festival demand from local millers amid thin arrival
from producing regions. Notable hike on NCDEX in gram, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and
weak overseas supply also fuelled prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid
weak supply from millers.
* Rice HMT Shriram showed upward trend in open market on good seasonal demand
from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and
Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,450, Tuar dal - 6,500-6,700, Udid at 4,800-5,100,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 6,200-6,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,400-7,600, Gram - 3,300-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity because of Diwali holidays from tomorrow, according to
sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,520-3,060 2,470-3,020
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,160-4,440 4,100-4,370
Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,450 4,100-4,450
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,950-4,100 3,950-4,100
Desi gram Raw 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,600-9,800 7,600-9,800
Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000
Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Tuar Gavarani 4,550-4,700 4,500-4,650
Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Tuar Black 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
Masoor dal best 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Masoor dal medium 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,100 7,800-8,100
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600
Moong dal super best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,250-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,700-3,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,500-4,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,000-5,500
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,400-4,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.6 degree Celsius (61.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
DIWALI HOLIDAYS : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market and oil market in Vidarbha will be
closed between November 2 and November 5 on the occasion of Diwali celebrations.