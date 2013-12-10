Nagpur, Dec 10 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also fuelled prices here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on lack of demand matching the demand and supply position. * Moong and udid varieties reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,450, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,700, Udid at 4,800-5,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 6,800-7,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,700-7,900, Gram - 3,300-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,520-3,050 2,500-2,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,550-3,900 3,550-3,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Desi gram Raw 3,050-3,150 3,000-3,100 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,200-5,300 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,200 4,800-4,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,200-8,600 8,500-8,700 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,800-8,000 8,000-8,200 Moong dal super best 7,200-7,400 7,300-7,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,700-6,900 6,800-7,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,400 7,200-7,400 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,700-6,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,900-6,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,300-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,300 5,700-6,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,450 2,000-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.5 degree Celsius (50.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)