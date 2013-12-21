Nagpur, Dec 21 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in sluggish trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli recovered strongly in open market on renewed marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching demand and supply position. * Masoor varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,450, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,700, Udid at 4,800-5,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 7,000-7,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,900-8,100, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,510-2,790 2,520-2,680 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,800-10,200 7,700-10,000 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,350 4,200-4,350 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Masoor dal best 5,300-5,400 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,100-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Moong dal super best 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,000 6,700-6,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,550-4,900 4,550-4,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.6 degree Celsius (52.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)