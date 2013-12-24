Nagpur, Dec 24 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Major gram varieties moved down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in thin trading activity. * Major rice varieties reported strong on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Government move to give to more sops for exports also boosted prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,450, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,700, Udid at 4,800-5,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 7,000-7,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,900-8,100, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,570-2,790 2,610-2,740 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,900-4,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,200-3,400 3,250-3,450 Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,800-10,200 7,800-10,200 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Masoor dal best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Moong dal super best 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,000 6,700-6,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,550-4,900 4,550-4,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,250-3,450 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,700 2,550-2,600 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,200-2,400 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,700-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.4 degree Celsius (56.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)