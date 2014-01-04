Nagpur, Jan 4 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up on renewed demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions.
Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from
South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered in open market on increased demand from local traders amid weak
arrival from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Watana green best reported strong in open market on good marriage season demand from
local traders amid thin supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,450, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,700, Udid at 4,800-5,100,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 7,000-7,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,900-8,100, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,550-2,670 2,500-2,620
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,050
Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,850-4,250 3,850-4,250
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,950 2,800-2,900
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,800-10,200 7,800-10,200
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450
Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550
Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Masoor dal best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Moong dal super best 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600
Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,000 6,700-6,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,000-7,000 6,000-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,000-4,400
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,800-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.6 degree Celsius (54.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 32 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)