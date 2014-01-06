Nagpur, Jan 6 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, good supply from producing regions and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties moved down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid good overseas supply. Reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh mandi also affected sentiment. * Moong varieties reported strong in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 4,800-5,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 6,800-7,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,200-8,400, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,500-2,590 2,540-2,660 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,000 3,900-4,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,600-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,900 2,850-2,950 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,800-10,200 7,800-10,200 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,900 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,350-4,450 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,500 4,450-4,550 Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Masoor dal best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,600-8,800 8,500-8,700 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,900-8,200 7,800-8,000 Moong dal super best 7,300-7,600 7,200-7,600 Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,000 6,700-6,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,000 6,000-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (54.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)