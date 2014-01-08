Nagpur, Jan 8 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued reported weak on poor demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality declined in open market on lack of buying support from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid increased overseas supply. * Rice Swarna reported strong in open market on renewed marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,100-6,600, Moong - 6,800-7,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,200-8,400, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,500-2,550 2,520-2,590 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,250-3,350 3,300-3,400 Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,800-10,200 7,800-10,200 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,900-8,200 7,900-8,200 Moong dal super best 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Moong dal Chilka 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,000 6,000-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,500-2,650 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,250-2,400 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (81.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius (55.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)