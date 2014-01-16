Nagpur, Jan 16 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency on renewed demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar Karnataka recovered further on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal jacked up in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,100-6,600, Moong - 7,000-7,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,400-8,600, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,640-2,870 2,550-2,820 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,800-10,200 7,800-10,200 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,550-4,650 4,500-4,600 Tuar Black 7,200-7,300 7,200-7,300 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,700-8,900 8,700-8,900 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400 Moong dal super best 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Moong dal Chilka 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,600 3,800-4,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,200 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,500 2,150-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000 -2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,750 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius (59.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)