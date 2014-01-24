Nagpur, Jan 24 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on renewed demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing
regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and fresh enquiries
from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market in absence of buyers amid ample stock in
ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani moved down marginally in open market on poor demand from local traders
amid increased supply from producing regions.
* Wheat MP Sharbati varieties reported down in open market on lack of buying support
from local traders amid good arrival from producing belts like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 6,000-6,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,400-9,600, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,530-2,640 2,500-2,590
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,300-4,380
Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Desi gram Raw 3,050-3,170 3,050-3,170
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,900-10,300 7,900-10,300
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,500 4,450-4,550
Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Tuar Black 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400
Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,900
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Moong dal super best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,100-7,400
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,400-6,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,600-4,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,600 3,800-4,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,550 2,050-2,550
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000 -2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,200-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,600-3,000
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,750
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,800-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (79.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.1 degree Celsius (60.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 27 and 15 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)