Nagpur, Jan 30 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on renewed demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered in open market on good buying support from local traders amid restricted supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Wheat varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 6,000-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,600, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,650-2,770 2,570-2,730 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,300-4,380 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Desi gram Raw 3,150-3,250 3,100-3,200 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,900-10,300 7,900-10,300 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,900 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal super best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,100-7,400 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,400-6,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,600-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,650 3,800-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,750-1,850 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,880-1,925 1,850-1,875 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,550 2,050-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,100 2,000-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,750 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,650-1,750 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius (51.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)