Nagpur, Feb 3 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on renewed demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid ample supply in ready position. TUAR * Tuar fataka best and medium varieties suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Increased overseas supply also pushed down prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 6,000-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,600, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,562-2,800 2,530-2,710 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,300-4,380 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Desi gram Raw 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,900-10,300 7,900-10,300 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,600 6,700-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,6500 Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,900 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal super best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,650 3,800-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,880-1,925 1,880-1,925 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,550 2,100-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,750 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,650-1,750 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (86.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.4 degree Celsius (54.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)