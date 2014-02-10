Nagpur, Feb 10 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram super best and medium best reported higher in open market on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties firmed up in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid weak overseas supply. * Moong and Udid varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about weak production of these commodities in this season also boosted prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 6,000-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,600, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,650-2,790 2,550-2,760 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Moong Auction n.a. 4,400-4,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,700-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Desi gram Raw 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,900-10,300 7,900-10,300 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,700-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,6700 5,300-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,250-4,350 4,100-4,200 Tuar Black 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Masoor dal best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,700-9,950 8,700-9,900 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,700-9,200 Moong dal super best 8,500-8,800 8,400-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 7,900-8,200 7,800-8,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-8,500 7,800-8,300 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,100-7,400 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,500-6,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,500-4,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,600 3,800-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,880-1,925 1,880-1,925 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,550 2,100-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,750 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,650-1,750 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)