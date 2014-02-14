Nagpur, Feb 14 Gram and Moong prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local millers and restricted arrival from producing belts. Notable hike on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Major wheat varieties showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 6,000-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,600, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,790-2,950 2,700-2,870 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,900-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,800-5,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Desi gram Raw 3,000-3,100 2,950-3,050 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,900-10,300 7,900-10,300 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Black 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Masoor dal best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,700-9,950 8,700-9,950 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal super best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 7,900-8,200 7,900-8,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,800-1,900 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,825-1,875 1,825-1,950 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,500-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,750 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,650-1,800 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.2 degree Celsius (68.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)