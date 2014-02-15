Nagpur, Feb 15 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported down on lack demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall on
NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and increased supply from producing regions
also pushed down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand amid ample supply in
ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight
supply from producing regions.
* Rice HMT Shriram reported strong in open market on increased buying support from
local traders amid weak supply from producing belts like Chhattisgarh and Madhya
Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 6,000-6,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,400-9,600, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,750-2,850 2,790-2,920
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,100
Moong Auction n.a. 4,800-5,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Desi gram Raw 3,000-3,100 2,950-3,050
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,900-10,300 7,900-10,300
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,100-4,200 4,050-4,100
Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Tuar Black 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Masoor dal best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,700-9,950 8,700-9,950
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Moong dal super best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 7,900-8,200 7,900-8,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,825-1,875 1,825-1,875
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,050-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,600-4,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.2 degree Celsius (61.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 15
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)