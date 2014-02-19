Nagpur, Feb 19 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued to go down on lack of buying support from local millers amid poor arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. TUAR * Tuar black recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Moong Chamki recovered handsomely in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 6,000-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,600, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,500-3,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,730-2,820 2,800-2,890 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,880-3,950 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Gram Kabuli 7,900-10,300 7,900-10,300 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Black 7,200-7,400 7,100-7,300 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,700-9,950 8,700-9,950 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal super best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 7,900-8,200 7,900-8,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,200-8,700 8,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,825-1,875 1,825-1,875 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.0 degree Celsius (50.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)