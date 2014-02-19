Nagpur, Feb 19 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) continued to go down on lack of buying support from local millers amid poor arrival. Easy
condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and increased supply from
producing regions also pushed down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
TUAR
* Tuar black recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid
tight supply from producing regions.
* Moong Chamki recovered handsomely in open market on good demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 6,000-6,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,400-9,600, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,500-3,700
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,730-2,820 2,800-2,890
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,880-3,950
Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Gram Kabuli 7,900-10,300 7,900-10,300
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Tuar Black 7,200-7,400 7,100-7,300
Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,700-9,950 8,700-9,950
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Moong dal super best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 7,900-8,200 7,900-8,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,200-8,700 8,000-8,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,825-1,875 1,825-1,875
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,050-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.0 degree Celsius (50.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)