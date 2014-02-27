Nagpur, Feb 27 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing belts because of continuous rains. Sharp rise on NCDEX in gram and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram reported sharp recovery on good festival buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Moong dal super best and moong dal chilka firmed up again on renewed demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing bets because of unseasonal rains. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,700-3,900, Tuar dal - 5,900-6,100, Udid at 6,000-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,100-8,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-9,700, Gram - 2,600-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,700-2,850 2,600-2,850 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,000 3,730-3,910 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,350 Desi gram Raw 2,900-3,000 2,800-2,850 Gram Filter new 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Gram Kabuli 7,900-10,300 7,900-10,300 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Black 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,700-9,950 9,700-9,950 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500 Moong dal super best 8,600-8,900 8,500-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,000-8,300 7,900-8,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,200-8,700 8,200-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,840-1,890 1,840-1,890 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,950 2,600-2,950 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,600 6,300-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.9 degree Celsius (64.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 13.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder shower likely to occur in evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)