Nagpur, Mar 5 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from
producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX in gram, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and
renewed demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered further in open market on good demand from local traders
amid thin arrival from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid high
moisture content arrival.
* Major rice varieties zoomed up here in open market on good demand from local traders
amid thin arrival from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Reports about weak production of rice because of unseasonal rains also activated
stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000 , Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 6,000-6,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,100-8,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-9,700, Gram - 2,900-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity,
according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,630-2,860 2,600-2,800
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,870-3,940 3,850-3,900
Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Desi gram Raw 3,150-3,250 3,100-3,200
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Gram Kabuli 7,900-10,300 7,900-10,300
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 3,950-4,050 4,000-4,100
Tuar Karnataka 4,150-4,250 4,150-4,250
Tuar Black 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,700-9,950 9,700-9,950
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500
Moong dal super best 8,600-8,900 8,600-8,900
Moong dal Chilka 8,000-8,300 8,000-8,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,200-8,700 8,200-8,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,840-1,890 1,840-1,890
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,050-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,950 2,500-2,900
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 2,800-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,800
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,750
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,700-4,100
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,300-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,600-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-14,500 11,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,600-8,000 6,300-7,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 25.8 degree Celsius (78.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 8.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)