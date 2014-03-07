Nagpur, Mar 7 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down here on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Good overseas supply and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also pulled down these commodities, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders. Healthy rise on NCDEX also boosted sentiment. TUAR * Tuar gavarani too showed upward trend in open market here on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * Watana varieties reported strong in open market here on increased buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000 , Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 6,000-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,100-8,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-9,700, Gram - 2,900-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,800 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,620-2,850 2,680-2,890 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,820-3,960 3,855-4,040 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Desi gram Raw 3,200-3,300 3,150-3,250 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Gram Kabuli 8,100-10,500 8,100 -10,500 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,000-4,100 3,950-4,050 Tuar Karnataka 4,150-4,250 4,150-4,250 Tuar Black 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,700-9,950 9,700-9,950 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500 Moong dal super best 8,600-8,900 8,600-8,900 Moong dal Chilka 8,000-8,300 8,000-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,200-8,700 8,200-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,400-4,700 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,840-1,890 1,840-1,890 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,950 2,600-2,950 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-14,500 12,000-14,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,600-8,000 6,600-8,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.5 degree Celsius (63.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)