Nagpur, Mar 12 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid thin supply from producing belts. Crop damage reports because of unseasonal rains, further hike on Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid sharp fall on NCDEX. Poor quality arrival also pushed down prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Wheat mill quality and wheat Lokwan medium reported weak in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100 , Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,000-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,100-8,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-9,700, Gram - 3,000-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-3,400 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,070-3,150 2,920-3,100 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,300-4,450 4,200-4,330 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Desi gram Raw 3,050-3,150 3,100-3,200 Gram Filter new 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,100-10,500 8,100-10,500 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,300 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500 Moong dal super best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,300-8,800 8,200-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,400-5,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,875-1,920 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,950 2,600-2,950 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-14,500 12,000-14,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,600-8,000 6,600-8,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.4 degree Celsius (68.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)