Nagpur, Mar 12 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid thin supply
from producing belts. Crop damage reports because of unseasonal rains, further hike on Madhya
Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to
sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid sharp fall on NCDEX.
Poor quality arrival also pushed down prices.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
* Wheat mill quality and wheat Lokwan medium reported weak in open market on poor
demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts like Punjab and
Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100 , Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,000-6,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,100-8,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-9,700, Gram - 3,000-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-3,400
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,070-3,150 2,920-3,100
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,300-4,450 4,200-4,330
Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700
Desi gram Raw 3,050-3,150 3,100-3,200
Gram Filter new 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Gram Kabuli 8,100-10,500 8,100-10,500
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Tuar Gavarani 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,300
Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500
Moong dal super best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,300-8,800 8,200-8,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,400-5,200
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,875-1,920
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,950 2,600-2,950
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-14,500 12,000-14,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,600-8,000 6,600-8,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.4 degree Celsius (68.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 20
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)