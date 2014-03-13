Nagpur, Mar 13 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Release of stock from stockists, increased overseas supply and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment. Heavy rains yesterday evening affected trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market in absence of buyers in volatile trading activity. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. * Udid varieties and watana green best reported strong in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid thin arrival producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100 , Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,000-6,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,100-8,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-9,700, Gram - 3,000-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-3,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,060 3,000-3,130 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,130-4,300 4,200-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Desi gram Raw 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Gram Filter new 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,100-10,500 8,100-10,500 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,150-4,250 4,100-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450 Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,300 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,300-9,500 9,300-9,500 Moong dal super best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,300-8,800 8,200-8,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,600-7,900 7,500-7,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,900 6,000-6,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 4,900-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,900 4,500-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,950 2,600-2,950 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-14,500 12,000-14,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,600-8,000 6,600-8,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.1 degree Celsius (66.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 7.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)