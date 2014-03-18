Nagpur, Mar 18 Gram and tuar prices in open market zoomed up on renewed festival
demand from local on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing
regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand
from South-based traders also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Moong varieties touched to a record high in open market on good buying support from
local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts. Reports about heavy crop
damage because of unseasonal rains also activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100 , Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,000-6,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,100-8,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-9,700, Gram - 3,000-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-3,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction n.a. 2,970-3,025
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,070-4,250 4,070-4,250
Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,200-4,500 4,000-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,900 3,500-3,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,700
Desi gram Raw 3,250-3,300 3,100-3,150
Gram Filter new 3,600-3,800 3,400-3,600
Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,800 8,100-10,500
Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,800 6,500-6,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,100-6,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,200 5,900-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,950 5,500-5,800
Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,350 4,150-4,250
Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,450-4,500
Tuar Black 7,500-7,600 7,300-7,300
Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-11,000 9,700-10,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-10,000 9,300-9,700
Moong dal super best 8,800-9,300 8,500-8,900
Moong dal Chilka 8,400-8,800 8,100-8,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,300 8,400-8,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,900 6,100-6,900
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-8,000 6,300-8,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.0 degree Celsius (98.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.6 degree Celsius (69.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC today officially open but no auction reported till 1.30 pm today as labourers
(loader and unloaders of soyabean and foodgrain bags), majority belongs to Chattisgarh and
Madhya Pradesh went to their native places for Holi festival, not returned on work. This
condition would continue for next three or four days, according to APMC officials.