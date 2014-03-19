Nagpur, Mar 19 Desi gram raw recovered further in open market on good buying
support from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh
gram prices and repeated enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices, according to
sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Udid varieties reported strong in open market on renewed demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions. Poor crop reports because of unseasonal
rains also boosted prices.
* Wheat mill quality firmed up in open market on increased buying support from local
traders amid restricted arrival from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100 , Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,000-6,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,000-6,200, Moong - 8,100-8,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-9,700, Gram - 3,000-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-3,400
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction n.a. 2,970-3,025
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,070-4,250
Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900
Desi gram Raw 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300
Gram Filter new 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,800 8,500-10,800
Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,950 5,700-5,950
Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350
Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Tuar Black 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600
Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-11,000 10,000-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000
Moong dal super best 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300
Moong dal Chilka 8,400-8,800 8,100-8,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,100 7,600-7,900
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,100 6,100-6,900
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,000-5,300
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,750-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-8,000 6,300-8,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.3 degree Celsius (99.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.0 degree Celsius (69.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC today officially open but no auction reported till 1.30 pm today as labourers
(loader and unloaders of soyabean and foodgrain bags), majority belongs to Chattisgarh and
Madhya Pradesh went to their native places for Holi festival, not returned on work. This
condition would continue for next two or three days, according to APMC officials.