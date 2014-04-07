Nagpur, Apr 7 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival.
Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from
stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram super bold and medium best moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid
increased supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders,
matching the demand and supply from producing belt.
* Moong varieties touched to a record high in open market on renewed demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Unseasonal rains which damaged crop
heavily, activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,800-10,500, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,330-2,800 2,300-2,840
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,750-4,250 3,900-4,320
Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,300
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,600-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750
Desi gram Raw 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,900 8,900-10,900
Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,600 4,450-4,600
Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Tuar Black 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800
Masoor dal best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,300 10,500-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,700 9,800-10,200
Moong dal super best 9,700-9,900 9,200-9,500
Moong dal Chilka 8,900-9,200 8,500-8,700
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,000-10,000 8,700-9,600
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,600 5,800-6,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,800 2,650-2,800
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-13,500 12,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-9,000 6,500-9,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.3 degree Celsius (106.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be
around 42 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)