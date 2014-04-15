Nagpur, Apr 15 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down here on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local traders. Good supply overseas supply and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also affected prices. * Moong varieties reported strong once again in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,800-10,500, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,300-2,700 2,300-2,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,100-4,240 4,210-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 4,000-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,850 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,450-3,600 3,600-3,700 Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,850 Gram Filter new 3,000-3,300 3,100-3,500 Gram Kabuli 8,800-10,700 8,800-10,700 Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,600 6,600-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 6,000-6,150 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,900-6,050 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,600 4,600-4,700 Tuar Black 7,600-7,800 7,800-8,000 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal medium 5,900-6,150 5,900-5,150 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,000 10,500-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,400 Moong dal super best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,700 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,250 8,900-9,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-9,500 8,400-9,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-6,000 4,500-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,700 3,000-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,800 2,650-2,800 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-13,500 12,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-9,000 6,500-9,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.1 degree Celsius (102.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 7.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)