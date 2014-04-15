Nagpur, Apr 15 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) moved down here on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival.
Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from
stockists also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported down in open market on poor buying support from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local
traders. Good supply overseas supply and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh tuar
prices also affected prices.
* Moong varieties reported strong once again in open market on increased festival
season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,800-10,500, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-4,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,300-2,700 2,300-2,900
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,100-4,240 4,210-4,300
Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 4,000-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,850
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,450-3,600 3,600-3,700
Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,850
Gram Filter new 3,000-3,300 3,100-3,500
Gram Kabuli 8,800-10,700 8,800-10,700
Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,600 6,600-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 6,000-6,150
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,900-6,050
Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,500-4,600
Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,600 4,600-4,700
Tuar Black 7,600-7,800 7,800-8,000
Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Masoor dal medium 5,900-6,150 5,900-5,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,000 10,500-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,400
Moong dal super best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,700
Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,250 8,900-9,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-9,500 8,400-9,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-6,000 4,500-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,700 3,000-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,800 2,650-2,800
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-13,500 12,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-9,000 6,500-9,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.1 degree Celsius (102.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 7.6 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
