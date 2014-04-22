Nagpur, Apr 22 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand amid ample supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered further in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid tight supply from millers. * Masoor and udid varieties touched a record high in open market here on good demand from local traders amid weak arrival producing regions. Reports about damage of crop because of unseasonal rains also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,770 2,450-2,810 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,980-4,360 3,980-4,420 Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,800 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,650 3,500-3,650 Desi gram Raw 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram Filter new 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,800 8,900-10,800 Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,550 4,400-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar Black 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Masoor dal best 6,300-6,500 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,150 5,900-6,150 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,000 10,800-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,500 Moong dal super best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,250 9,000-9,250 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,800 5,800-6,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,000-5,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-6,000 4,500-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,450 2,150-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,700 3,000-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,950 2,750-2,950 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,500 6,500-8,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.4 degree Celsius (101.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)