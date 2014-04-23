Nagpur, Apr 23 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) reported weak on lack of buying support from local millers
amid increased supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses
and profit-taking selling by stockists also pulled down these commodities here, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw and gram filter recovered in open market here on good demand from
local traders amid good demand from South-based traders.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock position in ready position.
* Major rice varieties showed weak tendency in open market on increased supply from
producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya amid poor buying support from local
traders.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-4,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,410-2,755 2,450-2,780
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,000-4,225 4,000-4,410
Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,800
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,650 3,500-3,650
Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800
Gram Filter new 3,150-3,450 3,100-3,400
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,800 8,900-10,800
Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550
Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Tuar Black 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900
Masoor dal best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,000 10,800-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,500
Moong dal super best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,250 9,000-9,250
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-6,000 4,500-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,500 2,150-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,750-2,950
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,500
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,250
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,800 5,000-5,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.9 degree Celsius (96.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)