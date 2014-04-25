Nagpur, Apr 25 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported strong on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted
sentiment, according to sources
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw showed upward trend in open market here on increased buying support
from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on poor demand from local traders amid
ample supply from producing regions.
* Udid varieties recovered strongly in open market on increased marriage season demand
from local traders. Reports about 25 per cent downfall in crop position in this
season also pushed up prices.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-4,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,365-2,796 2,300-2,750
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,260
Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,800
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,650 3,500-3,650
Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850
Gram Filter new 3,150-3,450 3,150-3,450
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,800 8,900-10,800
Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550
Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750
Tuar Black 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900
Masoor dal best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,900-11,100 10,900-11,100
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600
Moong dal super best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,250 9,000-9,250
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,600-7,900 7,500-7,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,900 6,000-6,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-6,000 4,500-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,500 2,150-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,800 4,800-5,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 24 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)