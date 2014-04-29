Nagpur, Apr 29 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local millers. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas supply and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices, also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered marginally in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Udid varieties and Bartri dal firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belt. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,720 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,210 3,940-4,290 Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,800 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-3,950 3,800-3,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,650 3,500-3,650 Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram Filter new 3,150-3,450 3,150-3,450 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,800 8,900-10,800 Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Masoor dal best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,900-11,100 10,900-11,100 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600 Moong dal super best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,250 9,000-9,250 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,600-7,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,100 6,100-6,900 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,200-5,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,500-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,500 2,150-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,800 4,800-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.7 degree Celsius (110.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius (77.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)