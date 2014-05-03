Nagpur, May 2 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid poor quality arrival. Easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and increased supply from overseas pulses also pushed down
prices in thin trading activity, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli reported strong in open market on increased marriage season demand from
local traders amid thin overseas supply.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here in absence of buyers amid ample
supply from producing regions.
* Rice HMT Shriram quoted higher in open market on good marriage season demand from
local traders amid weak from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-4,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,300-2,700 2,390-2,700
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,900-4,260 3,900-4,310
Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,800
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,650 3,500-3,650
Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Gram Filter new 3,150-3,450 3,150-3,450
Gram Kabuli 9,000 -10,900 8,900-10,800
Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Tuar Gavarani 4,550-4,650 4,550-4,650
Tuar Karnataka 4,750-4,850 4,750-4,850
Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Masoor dal best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,900-11,100 10,900-11,100
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600
Moong dal super best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,250 9,000-9,250
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,500 2,150-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,900 4,800-5,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.3 degree Celsius (109.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.7 degree Celsius (76.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 61 per cent, lowest - 25 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occuar. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 39 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)