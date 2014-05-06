Nagpur, May 6 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties quoted static in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered marginally in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Watana varieties moved down in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid increased arrival from producing belts. * Wheat varieties reported lower in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid healthy supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,300-2,700 2,360-2,720 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,850-4,350 Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,800 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,550-3,650 3,550-3,650 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450 Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,800 8,900-10,800 Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,500-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,450 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,600-4,700 Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Masoor dal best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,100-9,500 9,100-9,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,100-9,200 8,100-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,900-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,600-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,300-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,150-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 3,200-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,500-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,100 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,900 4,900-5,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)