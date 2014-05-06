Nagpur, May 6 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply from
producing regions. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also
affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties quoted static in open market here on subdued demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered marginally in open market on good demand
from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Watana varieties moved down in open market here on lack of demand from local
traders amid increased arrival from producing belts.
* Wheat varieties reported lower in open market on poor buying support from local
traders amid healthy supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600
for 100 kg.
* Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity,
according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,300-2,700 2,360-2,720
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,850-4,350
Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,800
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,550-3,650 3,550-3,650
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450
Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,800 8,900-10,800
Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,500-7,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,450 4,300-4,400
Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,600-4,700
Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Masoor dal best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,100-9,500 9,100-9,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000
Moong dal Chilka 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,100-9,200 8,100-9,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,400-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,900-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,600-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,300-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,150-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,850-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 3,200-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,500-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,100
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,900 4,900-5,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 28
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)