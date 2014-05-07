Nagpur, May 7 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas supply in tuar and easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed down prices. Heavy unseasonal rains yesterday
evening in parts of Vidarbha affected arrival, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli and gram pink suffered heavily in open market on lack of demand from
local traders amid good supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Rice HMT and HMT Shriram reported lower in open market on poor demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,300-2,630 2,300-2,740
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,800-4,240 3,850-4,350
Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,800
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,550-3,650 3,550-3,650
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450
Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Gram Kabuli 8,700-10,600 8,900-10,800
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,900-8,300
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,500-7,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450
Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750
Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Masoor dal best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,100-9,500 9,100-9,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000
Moong dal Chilka 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,100-9,200 8,100-9,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,900-4,200
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 4,400-4,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,900-5,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.7 degree Celsius (99.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.1 degree Celsius (71.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent., lowest - 41 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.6 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)