Nagpur, May 7 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas supply in tuar and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed down prices. Heavy unseasonal rains yesterday evening in parts of Vidarbha affected arrival, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli and gram pink suffered heavily in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Rice HMT and HMT Shriram reported lower in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,300-2,630 2,300-2,740 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,240 3,850-4,350 Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,800 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,550-3,650 3,550-3,650 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450 Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Gram Kabuli 8,700-10,600 8,900-10,800 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,900-8,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,500-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Masoor dal best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,100-9,500 9,100-9,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,100-9,200 8,100-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,900-4,200 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 4,400-4,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,900-5,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.7 degree Celsius (99.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.1 degree Celsius (71.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent., lowest - 41 per cent. Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)