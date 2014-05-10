Nagpur, May 10 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) showed upward trend on renewed demand from local millers amid thin supply from
producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Upward trend on NCDEX, fresh
rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices,
according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desis gram raw recovered marginally in open market on good buying support from local
traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar black reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good
supply from producing regions.
* Moong Chamki quoted weak in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,330-2,720 2,300-2,670
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,750-4,340 3,700-4,300
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,550-3,650 3,550-3,650
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450
Desi gram Raw 2,750-2,850 2,700-2,800
Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Gram Kabuli 8,700-10,600 8,700-10,600
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,500-7,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450
Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750
Tuar Black 7,700-7,900 7,800-8,000
Masoor dal best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,100-9,500 9,100-9,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000
Moong dal Chilka 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,100-9,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.6 degree Celsius (78.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)